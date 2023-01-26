BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We will still be dealing with our most recent snowstorm today, although the bulk of the accumulating snow has already happened. What we are looking at for the rest of the day is a light, wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain, scattered about in the early morning hours, ending up as persistent snow showers throughout the rest of the day, especially in the higher elevations. Most areas will only get another trace - 2″ of additional snow, but the northern mountains may still get another 2-5″ of snow by the end of the day. It will be turning a bit blustery in the afternoon as colder air works its way in. Tonight will be cold with lows in the teens and single digits.

The storm will move out tonight and we’ll catch a break in the weather action on Friday with partly sunny skies.

To start the last weekend of January, a clipper system will be tracking through southern Quebec on Saturday, and that could kick up some snow showers on Saturday, mainly early in the day. There may be some clearing later in the day.

A stronger frontal system will come through on Sunday with another round of accumulating snow. Another 2-6″ of snow could come out of that storm.

A couple of more disturbances could bring even more snow shower activity through the middle of next week as we transition from January to February.

-Gary

