CBS golf coverage Friday to move Channel 3 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to WYCI

Due to the CBS golf schedule, the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 will air on...
Due to the CBS golf schedule, the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 will air on our sister station, WYCI.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Friday, Jan. 27. Due to the CBS golf schedule, the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on our sister station, WYCI.

If you get us over the air, that’s channel 3.6.

Comcast - channel 712

Burlington Telecom - channel 284

Spectrum - 706 or 1230

Dish - channel 34

DirecTV - channel 40

Over the air - 3.6, 40.1 or 26.1

Or you can watch the livestream on www.wcax.com.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

