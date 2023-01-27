CBS golf coverage Friday to move Channel 3 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to WYCI
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Friday, Jan. 27. Due to the CBS golf schedule, the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. will air on our sister station, WYCI.
If you get us over the air, that’s channel 3.6.
Comcast - channel 712
Burlington Telecom - channel 284
Spectrum - 706 or 1230
Dish - channel 34
DirecTV - channel 40
Over the air - 3.6, 40.1 or 26.1
Or you can watch the livestream on www.wcax.com.
