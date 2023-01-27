Former UVM swimmer finishes among top 10 in international ice swimming competition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former University of Vermont club swimmer had a top-10 finish in an international ice swimming competition.

Colin Bushweller took part in the ice swimming event in France.

Bushweller took ninth overall in the 1000-meter freestyle and 10th in the 500-meter freestyle.

This was the International Ice Swimming Association’s fifth world championship.

Another Vermont resident also took home some medals and broke two age-group world records, Charlotte Brynn who lives in Stowe.

