Former WCAX News Anchor McKend to speak at Chamber’s economic conference

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - CNN National Politics Reporter Eva McKend will be the keynote speaker Monday at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce’s economic conference.

You may recognize McKend; she is a former WCAX News anchor.

Our Darren Perron got a preview of what McKend will talk about and learned more about her career since she left WCAX. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

