Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month.

The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15.

Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious.

They say the first sign of flames captured by a surveillance camera showed the fire at the front counter.

This Sunday, the Castleton Fire Association is holding a pancake breakfast for the employees who are temporarily out of their jobs. That’s from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Castleton American Legion. The chief says they expect a large community turnout.

