Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar.

Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”

It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category.

The story features a beloved 1-inch-tall character who finds connection in even the smallest corners.

The Oscars are Sunday, March 12.

Paley now lives in LA.

