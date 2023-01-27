Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar.
Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”
It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category.
The story features a beloved 1-inch-tall character who finds connection in even the smallest corners.
The Oscars are Sunday, March 12.
Paley now lives in LA.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.