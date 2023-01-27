New England lawmakers challenge COVID-19 shot cost

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch is joining Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in pressuring Moderna’s CEO to keep the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine affordable.

The pair sent a letter amid reports Moderna plans to dramatically increase the price of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2023.

“Moderna’s reported plans to charge as much as $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccines could prolong the public health crisis caused by COVID-19 and leave many uninsured Americans simply unable to afford the vaccine,” said the lawmakers.

The lawmakers are requesting information about the price hikes and whether they would place the vaccine out of reach for many uninsured or under-insured Americans.

