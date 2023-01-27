Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced.

Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain.

Crisie Luebbers (Photo provided)

The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

Police said Cayea and Craig Foster kidnapped and killed Luebbers because they believed she was a police informant.

Back in April 2022, Cayea took a deal and pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping, conspiracy and grand larceny.

Foster pleaded guilty in a similar deal last year.

Craig Foster and Nicole Cayea (WCAX)

