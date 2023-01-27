Pets with Potential: Sammy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful cat that’s a little lovebug? Meet Sammy!

The Humane Society of Chittenden County says she’s a friendly 2-year-old cat who loves to be scratched, but she does have some special needs.

Sammy is on a special diet and has medication for a skin condition and allergies that make her itch, which means she also has to wear a cone and nail caps to keep her from scratching herself.

But the humane society says she’s a beautiful cat who would make a lovely addition to any family that can manage her needs.

If you want to see Sammy or any of the other pets waiting for their forever homes, visit the humane society’s website.

