‘Reel’ in fun with free fishing day

Ice fishing
Ice fishing(John Hall | Courtesy: Vt. Fish & Wildlife/John Hall)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST
BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife will host the annual Free Ice Fishing Day Saturday.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, there will be a fishing festival. It goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard.

“The Ice Fishing Festival typically draws between 500-700 participants for a day of fishing, skill-building, and community,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart. “Everyone at the department is excited to be bringing this favorite winter celebration back after a two-year hiatus.”

The day is geared toward giving new ice anglers an opportunity to try ice fishing before purchasing equipment, but anyone can ice fish on any waterbody open to ice fishing statewide without a fishing license on Free Ice Fishing Day.

