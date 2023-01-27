Road worker struck, killed while filling potholes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development identified their employee, 35-year-old Chris Gray, as the worker killed. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A road crew worker in Louisiana was struck and killed on the job, according to officials.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development identified their employee, 35-year-old Chris Gray, as the worker killed in the collision.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Highway 171 in DeSoto Parish and involved three vehicles.

The agency said workers were filling potholes with asphalt when an empty log truck struck one of the state transportation department vehicles that was stopped in the right lane of the highway.

Louisiana State Police said the LDOT vehicle was pushed off the road. After the first impact, the log truck then hit a second state vehicle, which Gray was standing behind when it was hit.

Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were injured and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Those injured included the driver of the log truck and at least one other transportation worker, who was standing in the bed of one of the state’s pickups and thrown from the vehicle.

Louisiana State Police said impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Therrien
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
Williston surveillance image
Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera
File photo
Johnson man crashes into VSP cruiser
A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect's...
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account

Latest News

A court has ordered for the release of police bodycam video capturing the attack on Paul Pelosi...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," an animated film co-written by a Vermont native, is nominated...
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
Vermont State Rep. Kate Donnally is stepping down.
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under increased scrutiny for her support of a...
Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now