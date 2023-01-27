Sen. Hassan to hold maternal health roundtable

Sen. Maggie Hassan (Photo provided)
Sen. Maggie Hassan (Photo provided)(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Rebecca Hammel | U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is joining medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health Monday to talk about moms.

The goal is to find way to expand access to maternal health care and discuss what action Congress can take to give New Hampshire mothers the support they need.

Hassan’s new bill to improve mental health for new mothers and address the high rate of maternal suicide became law at the end of January.

It creates a federal taskforce and national strategy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
Matthew Therrien
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect's...
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account
File photo
Johnson man crashes into VSP cruiser
Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms...
Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

Latest News

School infrastructure improvements are a common conversation in Vermont as buildings age.
Woodstock Union High School looks to build new net zero building
Stock photo of solar panels
Woodstock Union High School looks to build new net zero building
Moderna vaccine
New England lawmakers challenge COVID-19 shot cost
Senator Peter Welch, D-Vermont
Sen. Peter Welch gets assigned congressional committees
Ice fishing
‘Reel’ in fun with free fishing day