Sen. Hassan to hold maternal health roundtable

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is joining medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health Monday to talk about moms.

The goal is to find way to expand access to maternal health care and discuss what action Congress can take to give New Hampshire mothers the support they need.

Hassan’s new bill to improve mental health for new mothers and address the high rate of maternal suicide became law at the end of January.

It creates a federal taskforce and national strategy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.