Sen. Peter Welch gets assigned congressional committees

Senator Peter Welch, D-Vermont
Senator Peter Welch, D-Vermont(Wilson Ring | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Peter Welch will be serving on the Senate Agriculture, Commerce, Judiciary, and Rules Committees for the 118th Congress.

Senators and Representatives get sworn in and then wait to be assigned to various committees in Congress.

Welch says these assignments allow him to keep fighting for the things that matter to Vermonters.

“These are issues I’ve championed throughout my career, and we’ve made real progress to cut costs for families, strengthen our infrastructure, and protect our environment.,” said Welch. “There’s more to be done, and I’m ready to get to work. With these committee assignments, I’ll continue to advocate for Vermont families and fight for the support Vermonters need to thrive.”

He plans to focus on things like strengthening rural communities and agricultural traditions, cut costs for families and protect the environment.

