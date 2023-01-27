Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A clash between culture and cultural sensitivity was argued in a federal appeals court on Friday.

The Vermont Law and Graduate School wants to take down a mural that some consider outdated and racist. But a law protecting artistic expression could preserve the painting.

Back in 1993, artist Sam Kerson spent three months in the Chase Center of the Vermont Law School crafting a mural.

“In Vermont, it wasn’t easy the struggle against slavery, it was a real battle that was fought out in the Legislature,” Kerson said.

The art piece titled “The Underground Railroad: Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” was intended to pay homage to the Green Mountain State’s role in the abolitionist movement.

The mural stood on the VLS campus for about three decades.

In 2020, after the murder of George Floyd, several students wrote an open letter to the school asking for its removal, concerned the 8-by-20-foot painting was racially insensitive despite the artist’s intentions.

“The Black figures have startled-looking eyes. They look like a caricature,” said Justin Barnard of Dinse, Knapp & McAndrew.

A state court allowed the Vermont Law and Graduate School to cover up the mural in 2021.

But in federal court on Friday, Kerson and his legal team appealed the decision. They contend covering the mural would violate the federal Visual Artists Rights Act protecting artists’ work from mutilation and distortion.

“In order to promote art and further American culture with artists and their creativity,” said Steven Hyman of McLaughlin and Stern.

But the Vermont Law and Graduate School, with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union, says they should have the right to remove art when history has passed it by.

“Based upon world events, changing aesthetics and, in this case, the significance of this mural has clearly shifted over time,” Barnard argued.

Kerson, who now lives in Quebec, says public art is in the eye of the beholder.

“Go back to Michelangelo, he had real battles with people in the pope’s office who wanted to take those things down. They didn’t think those naked figures were right to put in the Sistine Chapel,” Kerson said.

As for the mural, currently, it’s covered up with large white panels and is out of sight of students and staff.

The parties wrapped up their argument to the judge Friday afternoon. No timeline yet on when a decision could come down.

