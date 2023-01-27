Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony

By Eva Sollberger
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” how Queen City Cats teamed up with community members to relocate a feral cat colony in Colchester.

Some neighbors at the Hillcrest mobile home park didn’t approve of the cats living in the park, so they needed to go. Resident Linda Hill turned to Miche Faust of Queen City Cats for help.

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger caught up with Miche and Linda to see how they captured the cats and how they’re working to find them forever homes.

Watch the video to see.

Click here for “Stuck in Vermont.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Therrien
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
Williston surveillance image
Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera
Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
File photo
Johnson man crashes into VSP cruiser
A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect's...
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account

Latest News

Stuck in Vermont: Queen City Cats helps relocate feral cat colony
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee...
New York should pay Cuomo’s legal fees in suit, judge rules