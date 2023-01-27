Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip.

“I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Stowe resident and competitive swimmer, Charlotte Brynn. She recently took home three gold medals in the World Ice Swimming Championship in France. She also broke two age group world records. One in the 250 meter freestyle, the other in the 500 meter freestyle. The average water temperature there? 37 degrees.

“I started five to six minutes and built overtime, so in the world championship, my longest event was just under 17 minutes,” Brynn said.

She, along with friends Pam Ladds and Paula Yankauskas train together year-round in the Northeast Kingdom.

“You know if you’ve ever been a runner, the runners high, it’s like that, but it happens so fast,” Ladds said. “You feel strong and you are strong for doing it.”

Ice swimming also comes with some health benefits, like a heightened immune system, decreased inflammation, and an increased metabolism. Yankauskas says it helps her with osteoarthritis.

“Well it is crazy, but if you go slowly, go with people, and learn from others, you can make it as safe as possible and it’s well worth doing,” Yankauskas said. She and Brynn compete in the Kingdom Games Ice Swimming tournament, which happens every February.

Organizer, Phil White, says it’s been growing in popularity. It started with a group of approximately 40 people. This year, they’ll be welcoming 180 swimmers from all over.

“One of the things that happened during the pandemic, I think, a lot of swimmers became cold water swimmers and they enjoyed the comradery,’ White said. White continued to say it was a great activity for social distancing.

Brynn says ice swimming has brought her friends from all over the world and allows her to enjoy the beauty of Vermont.

“You may just find it gives you an extra itch in life and improves your focus and gives you one big smile every day,” Brynn said.

