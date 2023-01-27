Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

Charlotte Brynn exiting Lake Willoughby in winter
Charlotte Brynn exiting Lake Willoughby in winter(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip.

“I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Stowe resident and competitive swimmer, Charlotte Brynn. She recently took home three gold medals in the World Ice Swimming Championship in France. She also broke two age group world records. One in the 250 meter freestyle, the other in the 500 meter freestyle. The average water temperature there? 37 degrees.

“I started five to six minutes and built overtime, so in the world championship, my longest event was just under 17 minutes,” Brynn said.

She, along with friends Pam Ladds and Paula Yankauskas train together year-round in the Northeast Kingdom.

“You know if you’ve ever been a runner, the runners high, it’s like that, but it happens so fast,” Ladds said. “You feel strong and you are strong for doing it.”

Ice swimming also comes with some health benefits, like a heightened immune system, decreased inflammation, and an increased metabolism. Yankauskas says it helps her with osteoarthritis.

“Well it is crazy, but if you go slowly, go with people, and learn from others, you can make it as safe as possible and it’s well worth doing,” Yankauskas said. She and Brynn compete in the Kingdom Games Ice Swimming tournament, which happens every February.

Organizer, Phil White, says it’s been growing in popularity. It started with a group of approximately 40 people. This year, they’ll be welcoming 180 swimmers from all over.

“One of the things that happened during the pandemic, I think, a lot of swimmers became cold water swimmers and they enjoyed the comradery,’ White said. White continued to say it was a great activity for social distancing.

Brynn says ice swimming has brought her friends from all over the world and allows her to enjoy the beauty of Vermont.

“You may just find it gives you an extra itch in life and improves your focus and gives you one big smile every day,” Brynn said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall.
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
Investigators believe Matthew Davis shot and killed Mary Anderson in Massachusetts and drove...
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect's...
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account
Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home.
Vt. police release identity of woman who froze to death outside home

Latest News

Tom Haley
Super Senior: Tom Haley
Super Senior: Tom Haley
File photo
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
Danny Daniels
Police searching for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury murder case