Teamwork helps Vermont students build skills, ready for robotics competition

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont elementary and middle school students are gearing up for the first Lego league state championship this weekend. Our Katharine Huntley caught up with the Shelburne Community School RoboCats to talk about their first year as a team.

The RoboCats are hard at work ahead of their statewide competition on Saturday, hoping their robots are going to do all the tasks that are given to them. The students are tweaking the robots using the skills they learned as part of the team.

“I wanted to be a part of this group because I really like coding and I think it’s really fun,” fifth-grader Lidia Stephens said.

“It’s really fun and I get to see my friends and work together, and it’s also nice to be challenged every once in a while,” fifth-grader Esme Olsen said.

The RoboCats are one of five robot-building teams across the Champlain Valley district schools. The opportunities for younger students to form teams and compete were made possible by a grant applied for by a member of the CVU High School RoboHawks team, Crawford Phillips.

“These are students that are going to be in high school and in our workforce really soon. And I remember when I was in middle school I had access to nothing like this, and it’s been really inspiring to see what these students have been able to do with the resources we’ve been able to provide them with,” Phillips said.

Once the $20,000 grant was secured from the Agency of Education, the money was spread across the district to help get younger students into STEM and building robots.

“They’ll take these skills forward and then the ultimate goal is hopefully they’ll take this skill forward into their careers and hopefully solve world problems,” said Joey Adams, the Shelburne Community School Lego league coach.

Adams says it’s incredible to see the energy the students have at the end of a long school day.

“The reason I’m part of this group is because I’m a really big Lego fan and I love building, and I’ve never built with motors and all that, and I love doing it now,” said Gavin Raby, a fifth grader.

“It’s really like a community because there’s every little family, the builders, the designers,” said Jayden Mercieca, a fifth grader.

The younger students are also excited to have high schoolers work with them, helping them learn to solve problems with coding.

“They have like a lot more experience and it’s really nice having someone like who knows what they’re doing more than us and having a second opinion on stuff,” Olsen said.

Though the kids are competitive, they say the best part of this experience is working as a team.

“I’ve learned that it’s good to have a team,” Stephens said.

“It’s really great for teamwork and it’s also really important to have some knowledge of coding and coding stuff like that,” Olsen said.

Several students said this has inspired them to want to work in STEM, whether it be engineering or taking the knowledge of coding into their lives.

