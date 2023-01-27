Vermont snow sculptors compete in international championships

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (WCAX) - Snow sculptors from Vermont put the finishing touches on their work Friday at a competition in Colorado.

They’re competing in the 32nd annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge.

They and 11 other competitors shaped a 12-foot-tall, 25-ton block of hard-packed, man-made snow into a piece of art.

The video we have is from earlier this week; we’ll let you know if they share their finished product!

