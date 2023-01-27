Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat.

Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day.

Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that she loved being a representative and will miss the work, but that serving in the Vermont Statehouse asks you to forgo money, stability of schedule, accessibility to family and more, with little regard to the mental, emotional and familial toll that these demands require.

Gov. Phil Scott will appoint someone to finish out Donnally’s two-year term.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.