Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat.

Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day.

Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that she loved being a representative and will miss the work, but that serving in the Vermont Statehouse asks you to forgo money, stability of schedule, accessibility to family and more, with little regard to the mental, emotional and familial toll that these demands require.

Gov. Phil Scott will appoint someone to finish out Donnally’s two-year term.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Therrien
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
Williston surveillance image
Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera
File photo
Johnson man crashes into VSP cruiser
A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect's...
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account

Latest News

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," an animated film co-written by a Vermont native, is nominated...
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under increased scrutiny for her support of a...
Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?
Vermont organic dairy farmers seek help from state
Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?