Vt. tennis organization continues mission in Cuba

"Kids on the Ball"-File photo
"Kids on the Ball"-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont-based program that promotes tennis in Cuba is back in action.

We’ve told you before about “Kids on the Ball” and its mission. Founder Jake Agna says they continued their tennis mission in Cuba during the Trump administration. They took a break during the pandemic, but now they’re back on.

Agna just got back last month from his 25th time down there, and he’s heading down again soon with supplies like tennis balls, shoes, string and rackets. He does that every three to four months.

In 2017, with the help of Vermonters, they raised about $700,000 and put in 10 courts for kids to play on. But now the weather and use are breaking the courts there down.

“I went down there-- the kids are so enthusiastic. And they’re so-- they’re fair. And that’s a big thing in a game where you call your own lines. They just love to play. We have a connection now and if things settle down there and we can get the courts fixed, we’d love to take people down and see a beautiful country,” Agna said.

This time, Agna says he’s hoping the International Tennis Federation will step up to help foot the bill for the repairs. He has a meeting with them in a couple of weeks.

