Welch outlines his priorities for Senate Agriculture Committee

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Peter Welch has been named to the Agriculture Committee in Congress and says he will have three main priorities.

He says protecting the region’s farms, including organic farms, will top the list. He also says he will work to support the nutritious food produced throughout the region, along with farm-to-school programs. And he says he will work with farms to help reduce carbon emissions.

Welch says farms are part of the region’s identity.

“Most Vermonters are not farmers but nearly all Vermonters appreciate what farmers do for our landscape and for our local economy. It’s deep in the roots of Vermont that we love the landscape. And our farms, in addition to producing good nutritious food, are the custodians of our landscape,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch will also sit on the Commerce, Judiciary and Rules committees in Congress.

