Will supporting Santos land Stefanik in the doghouse with donors?

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under increased scrutiny for her support of a controversial colleague in the U.S. House.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under increased scrutiny for her support of a controversial colleague in the U.S. House.

Newly elected Rep. George Santos has been caught in lies and faked his resume while running for office.

Stefanik was a vocal supporter of her fellow Republican, and some donors to the Santos campaign said they only gave him money because of Stefanik.

CNN National Politics Reporter Eva McKend says going back to that donor well might be tough for Stefanik now.

“I would imagine it will be difficult to lean on them to open their wallets again given the debacle with Santos,” McKend said.

Stefanik says she had no knowledge of Santos’ lies.

Now you may recognize Eva McKend. She used to be an anchor for WCAX News. You can hear much more from her tonight on the Channel 3 News at 5 p.m.

