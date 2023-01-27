BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll see a few chances for some light snow over the weekend, especially in northern areas. A weak clipper will bring a few scattered snow showers to northern New York and norther Vermont by the start of the day on Saturday. Parts of the northern Adirondacks could see a few inches of snow, but most areas will get little to no accumulation. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A more organized system will arrive on Sunday with light snow likely in the same areas, with the chance of a mix of rain and snow from the Champlain valley through southern Vermont. Northern mountains may see a few inches of accumulation, but little to no accumulation for most areas heading into the second half of the weekend.

Next will will feature some much colder temperatures. A cold front will come through late on Monday, with yet another chance at some quick, light snow accumulation. After that, temperatures will be trending down for the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 20s. A second cold front will come through on Thursday with another surge of cold air that will keep high temperatures only in the teens through the end of the week. Overnight lows will fall to the coldest levels of the season so far, with early morning temperatures in the single digits, both above and below zero.

