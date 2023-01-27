Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We made it to the end of a very active week of weather that had lots of snow. We will be rewarded with some fairly decent weather today. There will actually be some sunshine for a change! There will still be a few flurries flying around, mainly in the mountains, but they won’t amount to much.

Then it gets a little active again over the last weekend of January. A clipper system tracking through southern Quebec will kick up a few snow showers on Saturday during the morning. Again, there won’t be much to it - perhaps a dusting to an inch or so of snow, especially in the higher elevations. There will be some sunny breaks later in the afternoon before the sun sets.

A little stronger frontal system will move through on Sunday with some accumulating snow. The way it looks right now is that there will be a few inches of snow in our far northern areas, but not as much to the south where there may be a mix with some rain.

Monday will start out with some sunshine, but another fast-moving disturbance will bring a few snow showers late in the day into the overnight hours.

The transition from January into February on Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty quiet, but it will be a bit colder than what we have been used to during this relatively warm January.

Thursday is Groundhog Day! That little, furry guy may or may not see his shadow . . . we will find out. But it looks like there may be a sharp, Arctic cold front that comes through on that day which will be accompanied by snow showers and followed by a burst of very cold, Arctic air. Many of our locations may drop below zero by next Friday morning for the first time since last winter.

Have a great, last weekend of January, everyone! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Therrien
NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93
Walmart has assured state officials it is working with pest control on bed bugs found at the...
Walmart assures state it’s working with pest control on bedbugs at Derby store
File photo
Johnson man crashes into VSP cruiser
A Vermont state trooper is accused of abusing his authority by illegally accessing a suspect's...
Vt. trooper accused of illegally accessing suspect’s social media account
Williston surveillance image
Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast