BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! We made it to the end of a very active week of weather that had lots of snow. We will be rewarded with some fairly decent weather today. There will actually be some sunshine for a change! There will still be a few flurries flying around, mainly in the mountains, but they won’t amount to much.

Then it gets a little active again over the last weekend of January. A clipper system tracking through southern Quebec will kick up a few snow showers on Saturday during the morning. Again, there won’t be much to it - perhaps a dusting to an inch or so of snow, especially in the higher elevations. There will be some sunny breaks later in the afternoon before the sun sets.

A little stronger frontal system will move through on Sunday with some accumulating snow. The way it looks right now is that there will be a few inches of snow in our far northern areas, but not as much to the south where there may be a mix with some rain.

Monday will start out with some sunshine, but another fast-moving disturbance will bring a few snow showers late in the day into the overnight hours.

The transition from January into February on Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty quiet, but it will be a bit colder than what we have been used to during this relatively warm January.

Thursday is Groundhog Day! That little, furry guy may or may not see his shadow . . . we will find out. But it looks like there may be a sharp, Arctic cold front that comes through on that day which will be accompanied by snow showers and followed by a burst of very cold, Arctic air. Many of our locations may drop below zero by next Friday morning for the first time since last winter.

Have a great, last weekend of January, everyone! -Gary

