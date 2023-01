CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (WCAX) - After falling behind 2-0, Corinne McCool buried a goal to draw UVM within one, before Natalie Mlynkova scored two highlight reel-worthy goals to put the Catamounts ahead for good.

The equalizer, and the game-winner, courtesy of Natalie Mlynkova of @UVMwhockey.



Y'all need to see this.



(📹: ESPN+) pic.twitter.com/Qcv9bSwUUc — Michael Dugan (@MDuganTV) January 28, 2023

