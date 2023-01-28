Burlington overhauls TIF district accounting after discovery of errors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington continues to overhaul its TIF district accounting after auditors identified more than $1 million in accounting errors.

This week a state auditor’s revealed that Burlington needed to pay back $1.2 million after an audit on the city’s tax increment financing for the waterfront district, which helped the city revitalize the waterfront. That audit uncovered serious accounting errors dating back to 2011.

The city has been aware of this audit, and issues around the TIF accounting, for several years, and back in 2019 began implementing best practices and procedures to avoid issues like this from happening again.

They transitioned to a different way of accounting, hired a public finance consulting firm that helps municipalities with TIF management and compliance, and hired two new senior accountants.

Burlington’s CAO Katherine Schad says they “also brought on a trustee to fully segregate TIF funds from other city funds.” She says, “all of those were done in an effort to ensure that our next TIF audit goes much more smoothly than this one.

South Burlington will be the next city to have their TIF district audited.

Related stories:

Report: Burlington TIF accounting led to over $1.2 million in mistakes

South Burlington voters to weigh in on $15M in TIF projects, and $34M bond measure

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.