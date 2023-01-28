Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving a tractor trailer left a pedestrian dead in Bennington.

Bennington Police say on Friday night around 10:00 p.m. a man ran into traffic near the Vermont State Office. Police say he was later struck by a tractor trailer heading south on Route 7.

That section of Route 7 was closed for about 3 hours.

The victim’s name has not been released yet but police say he is a 45-year-old from Bennington.

The investigation is ongoing.

