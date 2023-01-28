Road upgrades could be aimed for Dorset Street after city safety study

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of South Burlington’s busiest roadways could be getting an upgrade. Officials say they’ll be doing a safety study on Dorset Street.

Once those results come back they’ll be installing adaptable lights meaning timing will adjust to the speed of traffic. Additionally, they’ll be looking at lighting and pedestrian safety.

“It’s really one of our main arteries, immediately adjacent to our city center and downtown. We are interested in assuring it’s not only safe and passable for all modes of transportation, but that it adds to vibrancy in our city” said South Burlington City Manager, Jessie Baker.

The city is also working with the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission. They plan to do the lighting study this year, with the speed and traffic studies happening next year.

