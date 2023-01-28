What To Do: Saturday, January 28

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday.

Today is Free Ice Fishing Day in Vermont! If you’ve always wanted to go ice fishing but haven’t had the opportunity, now is your chance. Anyone can fish today statewide without a license. And to celebrate, there’s a festival at Silver Lake State Park in Barnard. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there are a number of family activities, including demonstrations, how-to’s, and a fish fry. It’ll be a day filled with free fishy fun!

Or you can join Tang Soo Do instructor Gary Starcheski as he attempts to break 70 boards in 70 minutes to celebrate his 70th birthday. He’s also raising money for the Vermont Foodbank. He’ll be at the Brewster Pierce Memorial School in Huntington at 10:30 a.m. to reach his goal. You can even stay after the event for a brief introduction into Tang Soo Do, to learn some basic moves for fitness and personal safety.

Richmond Community Kitchen is hosting an exciting event today called Bagel School! From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this afternoon you can learn the process of making bakery-quality bagels from start to finish. Prepare to get your hands dirty with local chef Jeffrey Silver. You’ll also get a glimpse into the history of bagels. It’s $50 to register.

Head to Lake Placid for the Jackrabbit Ski Tour! Starting at the Lake Placid Club, it’s a guided out-and-back-style tour to check out the new community trails. You’ll stop for lunch at Loui’s Place before returning to Lake Placid. Admission is by donation. You can find more information here.

Today is the Cambridge Area Rotary’s Winterfest. Today in and around Cambridge and Jeffersonville from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. you can find a number of fun activities to celebrate winter. There’s pie for breakfast and a bonfire at the Cambridge Elementary School, ice skating at the Cambridge Community Center, and an opportunity to meet raptors from VINS up close at the Varnum Library. The events are free and you can find more info on our website.

Today is Family Art Saturday at Burlington City Arts. From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can get creative and make some art inspired by Bill McDowell’s Roxham Road exhibit. It contains themes of home, borders, and equality, which you can reckon with in a make-and-take art activity. It’s free and open to the public.

