BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper will pass to our north today. Nonetheless, we’ll have scattered snow showers out of that. Highs will be in the 30s. The cold front will try to come through tonight, but a low pressure will ride along the front and bring snow on Sunday. Models are pushing that low a little farther north, so the greatest snow accumulations will be the St. Lawrence Valley and near the Canadian border, where 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible. The Champlain Valley may receive 1 to 3 inches. Central and especially southern sections may only get a trace to an inch, due to rain mixing with the snow. Any snow or rain will move out overnight.

The week is looking relatively quiet regarding storms, but an Arctic blast is looking likely mid to late week. A few snow showers are possible Monday afternoon. January will go out with a quiet and cold day Tuesday, with highs around 20 degrees. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, then an Arctic cold front will bring snow showers overnight. This will be followed by partly sunny skies Groundhog Day and Friday, but high temperatures are only expected to be in the single digits to low teens, and lows in the single digits to teens below zero.

