By Dave Busch
Published: Jan. 28, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fast-moving low pressure will bring snow to northern sections Sunday, then quickly taper to a few snow showers by early evening. In southern areas, rain will mix with the snow. The St. Lawrence Valley, and near the Canadian border, 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible. The Champlain Valley and north/central spots could see 1 to 3 inches. Central and especially southern parts will have little or no accumulation, due to the rain mixing in. Highs will range from the 20s north, to well into the 30s south. Most of Monday is looking quiet, though a weak trough will bring the chance for snow showers during the afternoon. A trace to an inch accumulation is possible.

The week is looking much quieter than the past few weeks. However, the coldest air of the season (so far) could hit us late in the week.

January will go out on a cold but quiet note Tuesday, with highs around 20 degrees, and lows a few degrees above and below zero. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, then a clipper system is expected to bring some snow showers on Groundhog Day. Highs will generally be in the 20s.

So far, Burlington hasn’t dipped below zero this season. That may change Thursday night and/or Friday night. We’ll see some sun Friday and Saturday, but highs will be mainly in the single digits, and lows expected to be in the single digits and possibly teens below zero. Keep the hats and gloves handy!

