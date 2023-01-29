Debating ranked-choice voting in Vermont

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The debate over ranked-choice voting is back under the golden dome in Montpelier.

This past week, senate lawmakers began exploring setting up that voting system for the 2024 Presidental Primary.

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot, and then the bottom candidates from the voter list are eliminated until one of them reaches 50-percent.

A handful of town clerks, like Carol Dawes of Barre City, said they have concerns about educating both voters and election workers in time for the 2024 primaries.

“Under the current national political climate it seems unwise to rush into a change such as this. Would ranked-choice voting be accecpted by voters as a transparent process, without adequate training and education?” Dawes asked.

The system has been used in Maine, Alaska and local elections in Vermont, like in the city of Burlington.

