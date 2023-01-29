Duncan’s career day powers Catamounts

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a 20-point, seven-rebound performance against UMBC, Robin Duncan led UVM to its fourth consecutive victory.

“Coach put me in great positions in the low post. When they helped I passed it, when they didn’t I laid it up,” Duncan said. “I’m just taking everything that’s given to me. I try not to force it, sometimes I get in trouble when I try to force it.”

“Robin is our everything, he’s our cap(tain). He’s a dog out there on the court, day in and day out,” guard Aaron Deloney said. “Even in practices there are days when he’s hurting, he just fights through it because that’s who he is, he’s a champion. He’s been doing it his whole career. Happy I get to play with him, honestly.”

