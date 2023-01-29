Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr.

Several Fire/Rescue services and EMS companies responded.

Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. However, officials said they arrested one driver, Nicholas Abad, 24, of Winooski for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, as well as cruelty to a child.

He was cited to appear in court mid February.

