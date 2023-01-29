Fatal bus crash in Louisville, N.Y. claims 6 lives

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The investigation continues into a fatal bus crash in Louisville, New York.

State Police say six people are dead, one is in critical condition, and two others are seriously injured after an accident between a box truck and a bus Saturday morning.

According to our sister station WWNY, there were 15 people on the bus and one driver in the box truck.

Multiple fire and rescue teams responded to the crash, which left State Highway 37 closed for hours.

