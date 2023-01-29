Free Ice Fishing Festival returns

BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Free Ice Fishing Festival returned at Silver Lake Saturday, after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Fish and Wildlife Dept. officials said fishing fans have been waiting for the festival to come back, as more than 300 people registered for the first festival since the pandemic began.

That included first-timers like Jean Coffey, who traveled all the way from Canaan, New Hampshire, eager to learn the sport.

“We’ve talked about doing something like this for years. I’ve always wanted to ice fish, said Coffey. “I fish in the summer all the time, but Ive never experienced ice fishing. It’s an opportunity to be outside, and be in nature with. Be with other people who are likeminded, that’s what Iv’e been thinking about when I want to do it.”

This year, Silver Lake had several hands-on, learning stations: hole-drilling, how to use fishing equipment, and of course, tip-up techniques.

But F & W said the first lesson everyone should learn when taking up the activity...is ice safety.

“It’s more about how to read the ice, said Fish & Wildlife’s Ali Thomas. “How to talk to local bait dealers to make sure that where you’re going has had good reports. As you’re out there, make sure you constantly assess.”

Once people have gone through all the stations, they can try and drop a line by themselves.

Nikolaos Petropoulos and his family came from Rhode Island, and say, they don’t usually go ice fishing. However, they came to give their children the opportunity to learn something new.

“We want to expose them to different areas of wildlife and fishing and what not...I personally have done salt water fishing, deep sea fishing. I’ve never done this,” Petropoulos said.

