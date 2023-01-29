Lions Clubs unite to help feed hungry Vermonters

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s lions clubs joined forces in barre Saturday to help feed the hungry.

According to the Vermont Food Bank, about 150,000 Vermonters turn to food banks and meal programs to feed themselves.

As part of their outreach program, clubs came together to package meals for the Food Bank and other local food shelves.

The group put together twenty thousand meals.

They say they do this event every year as a way to help those in need.

“This is who we are. I personally get a tremendous sense of personal fulfillment doing community service, said Lions Club member, Kathy Dorman. “I think for every lion, we all do this. This is what makes us continue, is service to our community.”

Lions Club International is a community service group that has 32 clubs across the state.

You can learn more here.

