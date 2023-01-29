N.H. Republican Party elects new chairman

SALEM, N.H. (A.P.) - Chris Ager has been elected chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party.

Ager, a Republican National Committee member, defeated another longtime GOP activist, Lou Gargiulo on Saturday.

He said he already has a six-year plan focused on fighting what he called “radical and extremist” Democrats.

Ager replaces Stephen Stepanek, who stepped aside after four years. Required to stay neutral as chair, he immediately signed on as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump’s attempted comeback campaign.

