RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Police tell Channel 3 News that they are investigating a fatal stabbing this morning.

Chief Brian Kilcullen says police were called to Water Street in Rutland on Saturday.

Police say there are no suspects at this time. We do not have any information on who the victim is.

The investigation is ongoing.

