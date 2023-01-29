Stucker’s game-winner gives UVM weekend split

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After regulation wasn’t enough, UVM took #16 Merrimack into overtime, before Robbie Stucker ended it with a shot just 43 seconds into the frame.

UVM split the weekend with the Warriors, and earned its third result over a top-20 opponent over the last two weeks after defeating Boston College in regulation and in a shootout last weekend.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.