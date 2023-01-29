What To Do: Sunday, January 29

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine performs in Lyndon Center today. Curtains go up at 7:00 p.m. tonight at the Lyndon Institute Auditorium on the historic Ukrainian orchestra. Organizers say during this time of war, this concert is an “articulation of solidarity and cultural exchange in the desire for peace.” Tickets vary in price but are free to students 18 and under.

The Woodstock Film Series continues today with a screening of “Art & Krimes by Krimes.” It’s a documentary about an artist who, while incarcerated in federal prison, creates unique art from the items he can find. The film also looks into what happens when someone gets out of prison, and the struggles they face. The screening is at Billings Farm at 3:00 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Or head to Strangefellows Pub in Rutland for Drag Brunch! A number of your favorite local queens will be there to delight and entertain. Tickets are $25 and organizers say it’s a fabulous way to support your local LGBTQ+ community.

This afternoon at Next Stage Arts in Putney there will be an illustrated talk called Art and the Gardener. At 4:00 p.m. garden designer Gordon Hayward will speak on the shared design elements between painting and gardening. He’ll show you how to amp up your garden (or paintings) and see the world in a new way. Admission is a suggested donation of $10.

It’s Wounded Military Heroes Weekend at Bromley. Veterans and their families can join instructors from the Bart Center for adaptive skiing and riding. The mountain’s goal is to honor veterans and get them out on the slopes. You can find more information here.

And it’s part two of Lake Placid’s Jackrabbit Rally today, but this time with a twist! BETA Trails will host a ski-to-swim party this afternoon to raise money for their trail upkeep. It’s an event aimed at kids and their parents. Meet at Scott’s Cobble Nordic Center at 12:00 p.m. and then you’ll eventually head to the Crowne Plaza Hotel for a swim. You can find more information here.

