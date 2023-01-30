Balint to serve on politically-charged House oversight committee

Rep. Becca Balint/File
Rep. Becca Balint/File(Amanda Andrade-Rhoades | AP)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 30, 2023
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone congresswoman will serve on one of Capitol Hill’s most politically charged committees, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

The committee is charged with conducting investigations and being the watchdog for American taxpayers. And with the GOP now in control of Congress, political observers predict it will be a key tool of efforts to investigate the Bidens and a myriad of other grievances supported by former President Donald Trump.

Balint will serve alongside far-right GOP members including Representatives Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Bobert. She will also sit alongside other minority Democrats representatives Jamie Raskin and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She says their key job will be working to combat misinformation and conspiracy theories.

“They are not the folks who are showing up to work in good faith across the aisle. I am worried that it is going to be turned into a circus or a lot of political gamesmanship. We have important work to do,” she said.

Balint says she wants to focus on protecting the rights and civil liberties of marginalized Americans and adds there is some room to work with Republicans on shared interests.

The committee has wide jurisdiction over operations of the federal government, Washington D.C., and the Postal Service

Balint begins her work on the committee on Wednesday. She is also slated to be seated on another committee which has yet to be announced.

