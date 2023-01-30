COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children, study says

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.
COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Recent data states COVID-19 was a leading cause of death for children in the United States, but children are still less likely to die from the virus than any other age group, according to a new study published Monday in the JAMA Network Open.

After looking at federal data, researchers concluded about one of every 100,000 children died from COVID-19 between August 2021 and July 2022.

Compared with 2019 numbers, that ranks 8th as a leading cause of death.

COVID-19 has also become the top cause of death from any infectious or respiratory disease.

Researchers said these numbers may not show the whole picture because COVID-19 deaths have been under-reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police investigate fatal Rutland stabbing
A Winooski man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon near the...
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
File photo
Expanding access to safe storage sites
The investigation continues into a fatal bus crash in Louisville, New York, on Saturday.
6 dead in St. Lawrence County bus crash
Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business...
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Latest News

Nathan Carman/File photo
Man charged with killing mom at sea seeks grand jury minutes
In a pair of investigations Andy Pierrotti looks at flawed forensics and wrongful convictions.
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 12
FILE - An Amtrak train emerges from the Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel in Baltimore, Sept. 15,...
LIVE: For ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden, Baltimore rail tunnel visit personal
Celsius has settled a class-action lawsuit over claims about the ingredients of its energy...
Celsius class-action settlement could get you $250
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit