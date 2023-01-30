Former NEK police chief arrested for child sexual assault

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault.

The Vermont State Police say Jeffrey Noyes, 54, a former chief of the Brighton and Canaan Police Departments, sexually assaulted an underage girl while on duty back in October 2017. They say he was in uniform and on duty when he drove with the victim to a remote area of the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge and had sexual contact with the victim, who was under the age of consent.

Authorities say the incident was initially reported last year and their investigation determined Noyes and the victim knew each other and she’d gone on multiple ride-alongs with him.

The Bloomfield man is due to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Guildhall on February 21.

