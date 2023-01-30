Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County has a new state’s attorney.

Governor Phil Scott Monday appointed Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to fill the vacancy created after he appointed Jennifer Barrett last September to the Vermont Superior Court.

According to the governor’s office, Leyva graduated from Howard College School of Law, South Africa in 2005. She was admitted as an attorney to the South African Bar in 2007. In 2018, she passed the New York Bar Exam and in 2019 was admitted to the Vermont Bar. Leyva is a resident of Westfield and has lived in Orleans County since 2014.

Barrett was the lone candidate on the ballot in November for reelection and resigned after winning, leaving the vacancy.

Leyva, who tried to mount a write-in candidacy, will now serve in the appointed role for four years.

