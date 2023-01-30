Hassan holds roundtable for maternal health

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) -Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan will join medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health on Monday to talk about maternal health.

The goal is to find ways to expand access to maternal health care and discuss what action Congress can take to give New Hampshire mothers the support they need.

Hassan’s new bill to improve mental health for new mothers and address the high rate of maternal suicide became law at the end of January. It creates a federal task force and national strategy.

