Hassan holds roundtable for maternal health

Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) -Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan will join medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health on Monday to talk about maternal health.

The goal is to find ways to expand access to maternal health care and discuss what action Congress can take to give New Hampshire mothers the support they need.

Hassan’s new bill to improve mental health for new mothers and address the high rate of maternal suicide became law at the end of January. It creates a federal task force and national strategy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rutland City Police Department
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead
essex vt rollover
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
File photo
Expanding access to safe storage sites
bus crash
Fatal bus crash in Louisville, N.Y. claims 6 lives
Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business...
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Latest News

Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting.
Hassan holds roundtable for maternal health
In response to the death of Tyre Nichols while in the custody of the Memphis Police Department,...
Vermont senators react to death of Tyre Nichols
Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5M gallons...
Green Machines: An update on how new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
Officials at the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers have a warning for riders who are using...
V.A.S.T. reminds riders to respect private lands