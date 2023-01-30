Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim to send her more than $2.8 million after meeting him on a dating website.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors say a Florida woman swindled an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of more than $2.8 million.

The unidentified man met 36-year-old Peaches Stergo, also known as Alice, on a dating website several years ago. She used a variety of excuses to get him to send her money, always with the promise she would pay him back.

Instead, Stergo is accused of using that money to buy a home in a gated community, a condominium, a boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette.

By the time the man admitted to his son what he had done, prosecutors say he had given Stergo his entire life savings.

Stergo is now facing charges of wire fraud in federal court. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Trade Commission reports romance scams cost victims $547 million in 2021. Elderly singles are frequently targeted, according to the AARP.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rutland City Police Department
Stabbing incident in Rutland leaves one dead
essex vt rollover
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
File photo
Expanding access to safe storage sites
bus crash
Fatal bus crash in Louisville, N.Y. claims 6 lives
Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business...
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Latest News

A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
Russian shelling kills 5 in tough eastern Ukraine combat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor raises anticipation of charges
Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5M gallons...
Green Machines: An update on how new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5M gallons...
Green Machines: An update on how new technology is changing the maple syrup industry