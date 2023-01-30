Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Incoming Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s pending simple assault case was in front of a judge again Monday.

Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody back in August. He was suspended and then fired after the video became public. The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into Grismore’s use of force and he has been charged with assault.

At Monday’s status conference, the judge suggested moving the hearings out of Franklin County because -- as of Wednesday -- Grismore will be in charge of security there and the judge wanted to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Grismore has claimed the detainee was trying to spit on him so he was defending himself. His attorney filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the state does not have proof that his client caused bodily injury.

Grismore says he is ready to lead the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office while he fights criminal charges. I appreciate that people have a hard time believing that or wanting to believe that but that’s the reality -- we are ready to resume control of the sheriff’s office. I’m ready to resume control. I’ve got the best people in the profession and I’ve missed them and I’m happy to be able to return to them very soon,” he said.

Grismore also says he hopes this does not go to trial, but he is dedicated to clearing his name and going through the court process for as long as that takes, which he says could be years.

