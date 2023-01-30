Priscilla Presley contesting Lisa Marie’s will

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, her mother said in a statement.(Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Priscilla Presley is questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie’s will.

According to a court filing gathered by CNN, attorneys for Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, filed a petition that disputed a 2016 amendment to the will.

The petition says Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees in favor of her children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020 by suicide.

Included in other issues surrounding the amendment, it is claimed that Priscilla did not receive the amendment while Lisa Marie was alive as required by her trust, and that it misspells Priscilla’s name.

The petition also claims the amendment was not witnessed or notarized and questions the legitimacy of Lisa Marie’s signature.

“[The signature] appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley’s] usual and customary signature,” according to the documents.

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after time in the hospital following an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home. She was buried at Graceland.

Her official cause of death is yet to be released.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winooski man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon near the...
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
File photo
Police investigate fatal Rutland stabbing
File photo
Expanding access to safe storage sites
The investigation continues into a fatal bus crash in Louisville, New York, on Saturday.
6 dead in St. Lawrence County bus crash
Authorities responded to the reported stabbing in the area of Water Street and State Street...
Rutland man faces 2nd-degree murder charges in fatal stabbing

Latest News

Made in VT: Slow Process
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Sanders takes the helm of HELP committee - part 2
Sanders takes the helm of HELP committee - part 2