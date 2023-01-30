Rutland man arrested after fatal stabbing

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is in custody, and facing second degree murder charges for the stabbing death of a Rutland City man Saturday night.

Officials say, Rutland City Police Dept. and Rutland County Sheriffs responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Water Street and State Street just before 8 p.m.

They identified the victim as Trevor Vandenburg, 32. He was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical center confirmed to Channel 3 News that its emergency department briefly went into lockdown Saturday night as a safety precaution.

Police identified Brandon McRae, also of Rutland City, as a person-of-interest and say they arrested him Sunday.

McRae is being charged with 2nd degree murder and aggravated assault.

